Search and Rescue help Sicamous RCMP find assault suspect

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue assisted the Sicamous RCMP with locating a man suspected of assault.

On June 29 at 9:30 p.m. the RCMP were told that a 60-year-old Sicamous man was assaulted in his home on Cambie Solsqua Road by a 52-year-old friend.

Sicamous RCMP officers learned that the suspect, who had been drinking, had fled the residence into a rural area. He had his four-year-old daughter with him.

Shuswap Search and Rescue were called because the RCMP were concerned for the well being of the child and wanted to locate the suspect as quickly as possible, who they believed was actively trying to evade them.

At 5 a.m. the following morning, Search and rescue team members located the suspect with his daughter in a wooded area.

The man was initially reluctant to release his daughter to the police officers or Search and Rescue volunteers.

He eventually allowed Search and Rescue members to take the girl to a family member’s house for the night.

The child was not injured.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and released on a promise to appear in Salmon Arm court on Aug.14.

Sicamous RCMP continue to investigate the matter.

