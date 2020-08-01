Search and rescue team airlifts lost hiker from Vernon hillside

The hiker, who was stung by an unknown insect, was handed over to B.C. Ambulance Service June 29

A hiker was airlifted off a mountain in the Vernon area on Wednesday after he was stung by an unidentified insect.

Vernon Search and Rescue received a call from the hiker around 5:30 p.m. July 29 and deployed its helicopter team to the area along with a ground search unit comprising rescue team members on off-road vehicles.

“The individual was lost up on the hillside west of the Blue Jay subdivision,” said Trevor Honigman, public information officer for Vernon Search and Rescue.

“He was stung by some type of insect and wasn’t aware of what it was, and he was asking for assistance.”

Honigman said the man was able to direct Search and Rescue to his location be cell phone. The helicopter team then flew him to the Vernon Airport, where he was put into the care of B.C. Ambulance Service waiting for the team’s arrival.

Honigman said the hiker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Mounties seek missing woman who may be in North Okangan or Shuswap

READ MORE: Searchers don’t lose hope of finding signs of missing women in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties seek missing woman who may be in North Okangan or Shuswap
Next story
District of Sicamous seeks childcare operator for new facility

Just Posted

Searchers don’t lose hope of finding signs of missing women in North Okanagan-Shuswap

All it takes is a little different angle, different light, to spot evidence

District of Sicamous seeks childcare operator for new facility

The child care centre will be open by the start of 2021

Six blazes spark in Kamloops Fire Centre on Friday

Lightning has been reported across the Southern Interior of B.C.

On This Spot app brings historic Salmon Arm to life

Guided walking tour of city allows app offers then-and-now comparison of local landmarks

Emergency crews respond to collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Traffic stopped in both directions

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Search and rescue team airlifts lost hiker from Vernon hillside

The hiker, who was stung by an unknown insect, was handed over to B.C. Ambulance Service June 29

RCMP investigate ‘suspicious’ death in North Okanagan

An individual was found deceased inside a home near Round Lake Thursday morning

Community engagement begins for Summerland recreation and health centre

Existing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is near the end of its useful life

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Mounties seek missing woman who may be in North Okangan or Shuswap

Desiree Louie has not been seen since Tuesday.

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Three fires sparked in the North Okanagan

All three fires are an estimated 0.01 hectares in size

Most Read