Search and rescue aircraft trains over Salmon Arm

The plane parachute dropped two search-and-rescue techs as part of a training exercise

A DHC-5 Buffalo search and rescue aircraft taxis down the runway at the Salmon Arm airport on Friday, Jan. 19. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

A Canadian Forces DHC-5 Buffalo aircraft was in the sky above Salmon Arm for a training exercise on Friday Jan. 19.

According to Salmon Arm Airport staff, the plane parachute dropped two search-and-rescue techs before landing at the airport to pick them up.