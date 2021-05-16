Search continues for diver who went missing in Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews continue to search for the 52-year-old who didn’t resurface Saturday

The West Kelowna RCMP is still searching for a diver that went missing in Okanagan Lake on Saturday.

At around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews in West Kelowna rushed to Okanagan Lake on the east side of the William Bennett Bridge in response to a 911 emergency call for a possible drowning incident.

Police learned that a 52-year-old man was recreational diving in the waters of Okanagan Lake and did not re-surface.

When witnesses and members of the man’s diving group were unable to locate him, they immediately called for help.

Crews have been trying to locate the man but he is still missing.

Kelowna Fire Department, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue as well as the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team will continue to search for the diver today.

Police ask that the public provide space and distance on the lake while they continue their search.

