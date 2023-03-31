The City of Salmon Arm is reviewing a recent proposal for the lease/operation of the concession at Blackburn Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Search continues for Salmon Arm park concession operator

Proposal under review for what was previously home to popular taco stand

The search continues for a vendor to run a city park concession that until 2021 had been the home of a popular taco stand.

City of Salmon Arm chief administrative officer Erin Jackson said in an email Friday, March 31, that the city recently received a proposal for the Blackburn Park concession and it is under review.

A request for proposals to lease and operate the concession was issued last April, but Jackson said the city received no response.

For more than two decades the concession served as Rosa’s Taco Stand, operated by Rosa Guthrie. In October 2021, Guthrie closed shop for the last time. In a December 2021 interview, Guthrie explained her unplanned retirement stemmed from difficulties with the city. Guthrie claimed she was treated unfairly and said she hoped to run the stand for one more year.

The City of Salmon Arm is reviewing a recent proposal for the lease/operation of the concession at Blackburn Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
