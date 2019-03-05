Search continues for suspect after cops hit by car in Burnaby

Two police officers with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service had been doing training

Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

RCMP are checking surveillance video as they look for a description of a driver who slammed a suspected stolen car into two police officers in a Vancouver suburb.

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues.

The officers, seconded to the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, were hit just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, as they stood on the road in the 5,000 block of North Fraser Way, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

READ MORE: Two police officers badly hurt after B.C. hit-and-run

One of the officers is from the Abbotsford Police Department and a social media post from Chief Mike Serr said he was sore, but didn’t break any bones.

The second officer, an RCMP member, remains under care with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Kalanj said Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the dog unit officers, who were in the area doing training.

Police have said there’s no information to believe the suspect targeted the men, but Kalanj said it’s “absolutely” traumatizing to hear of any police officer being hurt.

RCMP are continuing their appeal for witnesses and Kalanj thanked a member of the public who called after spotting the parked and damaged Camry within hours of the crash, allowing officers to recover it.

Anyone with more information or video of the incident is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9511.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.