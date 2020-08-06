Search crews en route to vehicle over Coquihalla Highway embankment

Incident on northbound side of highway near Great Bear Snowshed: SAR

A Hope rescue crew is en route to an incident on the Coquihalla where search crews believe a vehicle has gone over an embankment on the northbound side of the highway.

Hope Volunteer Search and Rescue stated via Twitter and Facebook that a crew was en route as of 11:46 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. to a vehicle over an embankment near the Great Bear Snowshed. “Please slow down and move over for flashing lights,” SAR tweeted.

No information has been provided by DriveBC about the accident yet.

More to follow.

Most Read