Search for Calgary man missing in Okanagan Lake now recovery operation

Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji has been missing since Jun. 18 after jumping into the water near Squally Point

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team prepare to launch from the Peachland Yacht Club. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

The search for a Calgary man who is believed to have drowned in Okanagan Lake is now a recovery operation.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team has brought in high-tech sonar and is searching the area where 34-year-old Oluwaseun Samson Adedeji was last seen almost a week ago. On Jun. 18, Adedeji was with five friends on a boat between Rattlesnake Island and Squally Point when he jumped into the water and did not resurface.

“The reason we’re using this technology is we’re searching depths between 50 and 60 metres, and we don’t dive beyond 48 metres,” explained Corp. Todd Kaufmann.

The three-man team is using side-scan sonar which is towed behind their boat.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is using side-scan sonar in their efforts to find the body of a Calgary man in Okanagan Lake. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

“It sends out sonar signals and sends back images showing what’s on the bottom,” said Kaufmann.

Higher water levels in Okanagan is not affecting search conditions, however, the team will need to keep an eye on wind and wave activity, added Kaufmann. The search is being conducted on a grid pattern using GPS coordinates of the last know location of Mr. Adedeji.

The team also has a remotely-operated vehicle on board that can be used in potential recovery efforts.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is using sonar and computer imagery in their efforts to find the body of a Calgary man in Okanagan Lake. (Photo/Gary Barnes)

