Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver called off

The recovery mission was called off after nine days of searching

Rescue crews search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake at Hot Sands Beach by the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, May 16. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

The search for missing Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, who disappeared while diving in Okanagan Lake near W.R. Bennett Bridge on May 15, was officially called off on Tuesday (May 25).

After nine days of searching for Lannon’s body, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) revealed that they had been stood down by Kelowna RCMP.

“COSAR members volunteered more than 500 hours working alongside the RCMP dive team, who used the COSAR landing craft The Sweatman as a diving platform,” said COSAR.

Lannon was diving with three others on May 15. While his three companions were able to surface, he did not and was subsequently reported missing.

