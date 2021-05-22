Search for missing Okanagan Lake diver continues

RCMP is asking Okanagan Lake users to stay away from the W.R. Bennett Bridge

Rescue crews search for a missing diver in Okanagan Lake at Hot Sands Beach by the William R. Bennett Bridge on Sunday, May 16. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

West Kelowna RCMP is asking Okanagan Lake users to stay away from the W.R. Bennett Bridge on Saturday (May 22) as the search for a diver who went missing on May 15 continues.

West Kelowna Mounties said that they will be joined by the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team as they continue their search for the body of the 52-year-old diver. The diver has since been identified as Captain Brian Lannon of Kamloops Fire Rescue.

“Our team will be focusing on the area to the south of the bridge today,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“It’s a beautiful day on a long weekend, and we anticipate an increase in the number of boaters and others out enjoying Okanagan Lake. For the safety of our divers and the entire search team, we remind everyone to please remain away from the area of our search.”

On Friday, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said that it had been their sixth day of searching for the diver. The group said that Saturday’s search will include the use of underwater cameras and sonar.

“Boaters are asked to not cross under the east side of Kelowna’s William R. Bennett Bridge as the wake can create turbidity, making it harder to see images,” said COSAR. “It is also unsafe for divers.”

Lannon was diving with three others on May 15. While his three companions were able to surface, he did not and was subsequently reported missing.

