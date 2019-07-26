Aaron Kingma and his daughter. (GoFundMe)

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

The body of a Calgary man has been recovered from the Peace River in northeast British Columbia, nearly one month after he was swept away while fishing.

In a social media post, the family of Aaron Kingma says his body was spotted Tuesday by a family living along the Peace River near Hudson’s Hope, west of Fort St. John.

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.'s Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current.

The post says RCMP have positively identified the body.

The family is now making arrangements to return Kingma’s body to Calgary.

He is survived by a wife and two daughters, aged nine and one.

The Canadian Press

