Search on for two bogus police officers in Calgary home invasion bid

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home and forced their way inside

Police in Calgary are looking for two men who dressed in police uniforms to carry out what authorities believe was a random attempted home invasion.

Investigators say the men banged on the front door of a home in a northeast neighbourhood shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

They forced their way inside when the occupants opened the door.

The suspects fled after a brief confrontation that occurred when the people questioned whether they were dealing with actual officers.

There was no immediate word of any injuries. Police are alerting Calgarians about the crime.

They say people who are unsure of the validity of a police officer should ask to see identification that has a photograph, or call either 911 or the police non-emergency number to confirm an officer’s identity.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Texas grandma uses child’s scooter to fight off masked men
Next story
UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal suspected shooting in Vernon

Just Posted

CSRD Environmental Team Leader exports skills to Vietnam

Ben Van Nostrand will travel to the cities of Hoi An and Bac Giang to share sanitation knowledge

Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Michael David Trosky on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2

Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

Parking commission continues to investigate new options

Government seeks help to monitor for bat disease in Okanagan

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

Highway 97 near Summerland remains closed, crews to stabilize rock face

Closure will likely be for days, not weeks.

Opposition parties push for emergency meeting on SNC-Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the allegations in the newspaper story ‘are false’

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

UPDATE: Man in custody after fatal suspected shooting in Vernon

Police are holding a media briefing at 10:30 a.m.

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in the Lower Mainland

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

Craig James, Gary Lenz say they gave detailed answers to MLA committee

Most Read