Search underway for missing Lumby man

John Keeley is believed to have been kayaking in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

The Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Services has been called out to assist in the search for John Keeley. (Morning Star stock photo)

A search is underway for a man believed to have been kayaking on July 18 in Mabel Lake near Lumby.

John Keeley, age 58, left his residence at about 1:30 p.m. and was to return by dinner time. When he failed to return, he was reported missing. Police attended the Mabel Lake area and located Mr. Keeley’s locked vehicle near the 22 km marker of the Mabel Lake forest service road. Mr. Keeley’s unoccupied kayak was also located on Mabel Lake.

The Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP Air Services were called out to assist in the search for John Keeley.

John Keeley is described as a Caucasian man, 188 cm (6-2) tall, 82 kg (181 lbs.), bald head and hazel eyes. No clothing description or photo of Mr. Keeley is available at this time.

Anyone who has any information about John Keeley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lumby RCMP Detachment at 250-547-2151.

