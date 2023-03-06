(The Canadian Press - Jonathan Hayward)

Search warrants lead to arrests in Kelowna child pornography cases

Seized devices are set to be searched and charge requests sent to B.C. Prosecution Service

Two people have been arrested following a pair of separate search warrants in relation to child pornography investigations.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit took both suspects into custody in late February during the search, each later being released.

Forensic searches of seized devices will be conducted and submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service with charge requests.

“These latest of incidents highlight the crucial need for parents to familiarize themselves with how their teenagers are using the internet,” states Cpl. James Jenkins with Kelowna RCMP ICE. “Parents are encouraged to ask the tough questions about what their kids are doing online and understand which applications they’re using and what exactly they’re using them for.

“Whether your child or teen is being extorted into sending explicit images of themselves, or they’re actively seeking out Child Sexual Abuse Material, engaging with your children about internet safety should be a topic of conversation. Parents play an integral part in preventing aspects of this crime.”

Anyone with information about a child being exploited for sexual purposes is asked to visit cybertip.ca or call the Kelowna RCMP.

Learn more about protecting children online at the Canadian Centre for Child Protection or Children of the Street.

