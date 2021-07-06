A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

A makeshift memorial is set up near the site of the collapsed condominium in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. (Jose A Iglesias/Miami Herald via AP)

Searchers discover body of Canadian killed in Miami building collapse

Three Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for

The body of a Canadian has been found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida.

Global Affairs Canada says the Canadian is among the 32 dead in the collapse that occurred on June 24.

The government agency says three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for.

Global Affairs Canada says it sends its condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse and notes that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials say search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water.

Canadian consular officials in Miami said they are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.

Global Affairs Canada said it will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Florida officials pledge multiple probes into fatal condo collapse

Previous story
Evacuations slow as B.C. welcomes out-of-province firefighters to help
Next story
UPDATE: Lightning sparks fire near Oyama Lake

Just Posted

Indigenous Education Workers Theresa Johnson and Kaeli Hawrys go to Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm with Kira Limber’s Grade 6/7 class on June 17 where Johnson helps them with their fishing skills at the wharf and Hawrys provides soapstone carving instruction. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Reconciliation project at Salmon Arm school catches elder’s eye

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic is scheduled to be in Canoe on July 7 and 8, and in Blind Bay on July 9 and 10. (Interior Health photo)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to stop in Canoe, Blind Bay

Salmon Arm council has asked city staff to investigate ways the city can block potential groundwater bottling facilities in the city via zoning bylaws, given that only the province has power over groundwater licence applications. (File photo)
City looking for ways to block bottling of groundwater in Salmon Arm