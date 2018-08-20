Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Improved visibility is allowing BC fire crews to get a handle on the Cool Creek wildfire burning southeast of Princeton.

After air support was grounded Saturday, a slight improvement in smoke cover Sunday gave pilots an opportunity to assess the 6,000 blaze, said fire information officer Steve Kada.

“Thankfully, it hasn’t moved all that much.”

Related: BC Wildfire has close eyes on Snowy Mountain wildfire

The fire, which was spotted August 15 and then merged with two other fires two days later, is out of control.

Ground crews, heavy equipment and aircraft were on the scene Monday morning, said Kada.

The fire is classed as “interface,” meaning it is burning wildland while threatening structures.

Related: Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

Kada said there is a small number of remote, recreational cabins in the vicinity of the blaze.

“Our structural protection team has made sure there is no one in there.”

The Cool Creek fire has forced evacuation alerts for properties south of Keremeos, Hedley and Princeton.

Related:Cool Creek blaze near Princeton growing with “extreme fire behaviour”

To report a typo, email:

publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.



andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.