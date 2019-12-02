Second attempted child abduction in West Kelowna in past week

A man driving a silver vehicle attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday

Parents in West Kelowna will be keeping a closer eye on their kids after another report of a possible child luring incident, occured Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP were told that a 10-year-old girl had been offered a ride by a man driving a silver vehicle. According to the RCMP, the young girl was walking westbound on Pritchard Drive near Barona Beach when a man drove up beside her and asked if she wanted a ride.

The young girl refused the ride and ran up the street into the arms of her awaiting older sister who witnessed the man drive away at a high speed towards Boucherie Road.

READ MORE: West Kelowna teacher charged with luring, sexual exploitation may plead in January

According to RCMP the suspect is described as:

  • having dark skin with a possible east Indian accent
  • dark hair
  • bushy eyebrows
  • large nose with a beard and mustache
  • approximately 30 years of age.

The man was reportedly wearing grey pants at the tiem of the incident. The make of the vehicle is unknown but it is described as being a silver/grey car.

“Our officers continue to investigate both recent suspicious incidents, however due to the differences in the suspect descriptions given, police do not feel the two incidents are related,” said Cst. Lesley Smith.

This incident comes after an 11-year-old girl was approached by a man along Cougar Road in West Kelowna on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

That suspect is described as:

  • tanned
  • possibly bald
  • around 40-years-old
  • heavier build
  • white-bearded chin and wearing small circular glasses.

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

Police are reminding the public and their families to stay alert and vigilant while out in the community.

Community members are encouraged to report suspicious vehicles or people of interest to your local RCMP at the time of the occurrence.

Anyone with information about this child luring incident is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, please contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP cleared in death of B.C. man who was found naked, bloody in car wash
Next story
VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Just Posted

Five acts announced for 2020 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Free concert, Big Hank’s Tribute to the Blues Songs of Christmas, Dec. 5 at Splatsin Centre

Column: Connecting Salmon Arm through leadership and collaboration

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery

Column: Bad publicity can be good, even for Santa

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Salmon Arm Art Gallery extending hours to explore Little Lake

Elements of felted fibre sculpture will be spun into yarn, available for sale.

Sicamous Eagles beat Creston, snap winless streak

6-3 victory over Thunder Cats marks Eagles’ first win since late October

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Second attempted child abduction in West Kelowna in past week

A man driving a silver vehicle attempted to lure a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday

Fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Rotary Carol Fest rings in Christmas season for Okanagan

67-year-old tradition Dec. 7&8 features more than 40 acts

Jetsitters babysitting comes to Big White in 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

Editorial: Smartphones are here to stay

A high school should be the last place you find opposition to… Continue reading

Most Read