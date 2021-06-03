Birch Place, the second of three buildings to open in the affordable housing development at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Third Street SW in Salmon Arm, opened its doors on June 1, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Second building in Salmon Arm affordable housing development opens

BC Housing, provincial government announce June 1 opening of 35-unit Birch Place

Good news for those competing for affordable housing in Salmon Arm.

The second of three new buildings constructed in the community, this one with 35 units, is now available for families, seniors and other individuals with low to moderate incomes.

Located at 540 Third St. SW, Birch Place has one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. BC Housing and the provincial ministry responsible for housing states that monthly rents at the building are as follows:

• 13 rent-geared-to-income units for people with low to moderate incomes are $564 for a one-bedroom unit to $956 for four bedrooms;

• 13 units for people with low incomes such as seniors on fixed incomes and people receiving income assistance are $875 for a one-bedroom up to $1,380 for four bedrooms; and

• nine units for people with very low incomes are $375 for a one bedroom to $700 for four bedrooms.

Residents started moving into Birch Place on June 1.

Mayor Alan Harrison said the new rental units could not have come at a better time.

“This has truly been a team effort. We would like to thank our partners, BC Housing, CMHA and Jobeck Enterprises, for working with us.”

Dawn Dunlop, executive director with the Canadian Mental Housing Association, Shuswap-Revelstoke, said CMHA is pleased to be opening the second building.

“We are grateful to our community and partners for supporting the work we do in the community,” she said.

Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing, David Eby, noted that Salmon Arm residents need more affordable housing options.

“Our government is making investments to build thousands of affordable new homes across the province to make sure that British Columbians can access housing that works for them.”

The first building, Larch Place, on the same site, opened in February 2021. It includes 32 homes for individuals, seniors and families with low to moderate incomes. The province provided a total of $6.7 million for both buildings through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund.

A third building with 38 supportive homes for people who are without permanent housing is anticipated to open in the fall of 2021. It will be funded through the province’s Supportive Housing Fund. All housing on the two-acre, 105-unit site is run by CMHA Shuswap-Revelstoke.

