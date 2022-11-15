Second fire on derelict Oliver property this year destroys transient camp

Oliver FD has been to the Station Street property for at least 2 suspicious fires

A fire that burned through a transient camp is the latest to hit a derelict property in Oliver.

The Oliver Fire Department responded to reports of thick black smoke rising from the property near Station Street around noon on Monday, Nov. 14.

Earlier this year firefighters were called out to the same property to extinguish a fire that consumed an old garage on the property.

“This property has been derelict for several years. I know it’s been for sale or up for development but nothing has happened yet,” said Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham. “I think this was our fourth time there.”

The other two calls involved the house on the property being destroyed in a fire, and another incident where a tree had caught fire.

On Monday crews were on scene for about an hour putting out the blaze, the cause of which is under investigation. Several propane containers were found at the scene. The high heat of the fire is expected to make identifying the cause difficult.

Two individuals that had been reported as living at the camp were at the warming centre in Oliver at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

