The Greenery Cannabis Boutique located along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm has received licensing approval from the province. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique has been added to B.C.’s list of approved private cannabis retailers.

The store will share a building with Ecotreats café near the intersection of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. A sign and opaque glass have been in place on the building for weeks.

The proposed store received the approval of Salmon Arm’s council in November 2018. At the November meeting, city staff noted that the Greenery would likely be the first of a maximum of four cannabis stores allowed to operate in Salmon Arm’s downtown area.

Once it opens, the Greenery will join Green Canoe Cannabis, the only other cannabis retail operation currently operating in the Shuswap. Green Canoe opened on March 11.

