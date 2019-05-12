Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique located along the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm has received licensing approval from the province. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)

The Greenery Cannabis Boutique has been added to B.C.’s list of approved private cannabis retailers.

The store will share a building with Ecotreats café near the intersection of Alexander Street and the Trans-Canada Highway. A sign and opaque glass have been in place on the building for weeks.

Read More: Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Read More: Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

The proposed store received the approval of Salmon Arm’s council in November 2018. At the November meeting, city staff noted that the Greenery would likely be the first of a maximum of four cannabis stores allowed to operate in Salmon Arm’s downtown area.

Read More: Salmon Arm council approves two of three retail cannabis store applications

Read More: Fourth pot shop proposed for downtown Salmon Arm

Once it opens, the Greenery will join Green Canoe Cannabis, the only other cannabis retail operation currently operating in the Shuswap. Green Canoe opened on March 11.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter