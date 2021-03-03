The Brooke Drive interchange is part of the Chase Four-Laning Project currently being worked on by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)

The Brooke Drive interchange is part of the Chase Four-Laning Project currently being worked on by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)

Second phase of Highway 1 four-laning in Chase expected to be tendered soon

Work already underway for Chase West phase of project

Work continues on Highway 1 improvements in Chase with the next phase of construction expected to be tendered soon.

At its Feb. 23 meeting, the Village of Chase council received an update from Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure representatives regarding the Chase West and East phases of an ongoing four-laning project intended, in part, to provide safer access and egress to the community.

Part of the presentation revolved around public engagement and how that’s transpired under the restrictions of COVID-19. Village administrator Joni Heinrich said the ministry sent postcards to residents in the community and in outlying areas with details about where project information can be found online and other contact information. She said the ministry also met with merchants at the Safety Mart Plaza and residents along Brooke Drive, where the ministry plans to build a new interchange to access the community.

Read more: MLA irked by budget hike for Highway 1 expansion in Shuswap

Read more: Salmon Arm won’t lose a bridge during four-laning project

“They talked to all of those people and explained where things are at and when they can expect things to be done,” said Heinrich. “They said they got a lot of real positive comments.”

As per its name, the Chase Four-Laning Project will result in the four-laning of 4.9 kilometres of highway from approximately the Harper Lake Road intersection to the west, to the Chase Creek Bridge just west of the Shuswap Avenue intersection. Significant changes involved in the project include the Brooke Drive Interchange, the elimination of highway access at Coburn Street (will be open to emergency vehicles only), and the construction of a new intersection to the west of the community that will replace the existing intersection near the A&W and Petro-Canada gas station.

Heinrich said, overall, feedback from the community about the improvements has been supportive, and she personally is looking forward to completion of the safer highway intersections, as well as the four-laning in general.

“Even the four laning that is existing right now from Kamloops to Chase, it has made a huge difference to our community,” said Heinrich. “We’ve got so much more interest, we’ve got development happening… We are getting some really good interest in Chase because it’s getting easier to access and it’s a shorter time to get to and from Kamloops.”

More information on the Chase Four-Laning Project can be found on the ministry’s website.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

trans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work
Next story
Buckingham Palace to investigate after Meghan accused of bullying staff

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm Fire Department responds to a report of thick smoke coming the backyard of a residence off Fifth Avenuse SE on the morning of March 3. Fire chief Brad Shirley notes that burning yard waste on lots under .99 of an acre is not permitted. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm residents reminded not to be tempted to burn yard waste

Firefighters respond to a call in city March 3 involving wet leaves, yard waste best taken to dump

The Brooke Drive interchange is part of the Chase Four-Laning Project currently being worked on by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure image)
Second phase of Highway 1 four-laning in Chase expected to be tendered soon

Work already underway for Chase West phase of project

Shuswap organization Essie’s Place wishes to connect with the LGBTIQ2+ community in the region, learn about their quality of life and help them find resources needed to improve it. (Essie’s Place/Facebook image)
Organization created to support Shuswap’s LGBTIQ2+ community

Essie’s Place founders already uncovering different needs within the region

Barbara Bernard and Bob Spracklin have brought Poo Worx to Salmon Arm with help from their mentor from the Poo Worx business in Kelowna. The business provides dog poop pickup and related services. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Poo Worx dog poop pickup business opens in Salmon Arm

Canine feces, goose poop, company offers a variety of services

The BC SPCA Shuswap Branch announced Captain and Maria had been adopted together on Feb. 28, 2021. (BC SPCA Shuswap Branch photo)
Shuswap BC SPCA’s inseperable pair of akbash dogs given home

Staff and volunteers happy to see Captain and Maria adopted together

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

A sample of guns seized at the Pacific Highway border crossing from the U.S. into B.C. in 2014. Guns smuggled from the U.S. are used in criminal activity, often associated with drug gangs. (Canada Border Service Agency)
B.C. moves to seize vehicles transporting illegal firearms

Bill bans sale of imitation or BB guns to young people

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read