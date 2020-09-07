Second section of major North Okanagan road closed for a month

Pleasant Valley Road closed for housing project in 4000 block, in addition to closure at Silver Star Road

Another section of Pleasant Valley Road is being blocked off to motorists in Vernon.

The 4000 block of the popular road (from 20th St to 41st Ave) will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Sept. 30. The closure is needed to perform a storm main extension for the BC Housing project at 4005 Pleasant Valley Rd.

“Motorists will be detoured to 20th Street and 43rd Avenue but pedestrians and cyclists will be permitted to use the sidewalk to safely pass through the work area,” the city of Vernon said.

Local traffic access will be maintained.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this disruption may cause and appreciate your cooperation to ensure the timely completion of this project.”

This is the second portion of PV Road that is currently closed. The section next to city works yard from BX Creek to 48th Avenue (Silver Star Road) is currently closed and expected to remain so until October.

