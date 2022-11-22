Scorch and burn marks can be seen on a wall and Seacan at Salvation Army where a suspicious fire was Monday, Nov. 21. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Scorch and burn marks can be seen on a wall and Seacan at Salvation Army where a suspicious fire was Monday, Nov. 21. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Second suspicious fire in under a month at Penticton Salvation Army

The fire was close to the transport van but did not damage it

Another fire at the Salvation Army in Penticton is being deemed suspicious.

According to assistant fire chief Rob Trupp, the fire was located in a garbage bin and along a fence at around 10:53 p.m. on Monday night.

A nearby Seacan and van were exposed to the fire, but did not take damage. The contents of the Seacan did take very minor damage.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was quickly extinguished by fire crews, said Trupp.

READ MORE: Video: Suspicious fire destroys Penticton Salvation Army truck

This is the second fire at the Salvation Army in under a month, after a fire that is believed to have been started by homeless individuals trying to stay warm spread to nearby containers before destroying a transport truck.

A dumpster was also set on fire at Salvation Army. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

