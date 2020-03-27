Second Vernon high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff and students have been warned to self isolate if showing COVID-19 symptoms after possible exposure on March 13, 2020. (Google Maps)

Students and staff of Kalamalka Secondary School in Vernon could have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asked to self-isolate if symptoms show.

In a notice sent to School District No. 22 Friday, March 27, Interior Health said individuals may have been exposed on March 13, while classes were still in session.

The health authority advises students and staff who were present in the facility on March 13 and who are experiencing symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, runny nose, fatigue or body aches, headache and sore throat, to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until they resolve.

“This is consistent with the direction being provided to all residents of British Columbia who experience symptoms at this time,” the notice said.

Interior Health said testing is not required for those with mild respiratory symptoms, but if it worsens, call HealthLink BC at 811 or your local health-care provider.

The province launched an online symptom self-assessment tool, which can be found at bc.thrive.health/covid19.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected in communities with the Interior Health region, the notice reads, and all communities should assume the virus is present within their community and take appropriate precautions.

For the most up-to-date health information on COVID-19, visit bccdc.ca or news.interiorhealth.ca/covid19.

Interior Health issued a notice March 24 to staff and students of Clarence Fulton Secondary alerting of a possible exposure on March 12. The date of possible exposure fell within the school’s Spirit Week.

An international employee who worked at SilverStar Mountain Resort tested positive on March 25 for the novel coronavirus upon returning to Australia.

