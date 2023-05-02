Secondary dwelling units up to 140 square metres proposed for Columbia-Shuswap electoral areas

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has launched a survey inviting public input on secondary dwelling units and accessory buildings. The regional district is considering zoning amendments to help with the provision of long-term rental options. (CSRD image)

Public input is wanted to help shape efforts to address the need for long-term rental housing in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Staff at the regional district have been working on proposed zoning amendments to permit secondary dwelling units in Electoral Areas B through G. The work follows housing needs assessments, conducted in the electoral areas between 2018 and 2021, that confirmed “rental accommodation is scarce and unaffordable in all our CSRD communities, and home ownership is unaffordable for many people.”

“Secondary dwelling units provide additional rental accommodation within a community while also providing an additional source of income for the owner,” CSRD planner Christine LeFloch told CSRD electoral area directors during a Jan. 12 meeting.

With a recently launched survey, the CSRD is asking for public input that will assist staff and board directors “in making informed decisions that reflect community needs and desires.”

Regarding secondary dwelling units, the CSRD has proposed allowing units of up to 140 square metres/1,500 square feet in most rural and residential zones. The CSRD defines a secondary dwelling unit (SDU) as having its own private bathroom, kitchen, living and sleeping areas, and can be a self-contained rental apartment within an existing home, or a detached unit, such as a carriage house or garden suite.

“It does not include the floor area of a garage, which may be part of the same building,” reads the survey, which asks if this is too small, too large or an appropriate size.

The survey also asks: is one SDU, as an attached suite or separate building, on properties under 0.4 ha/1 acre appropriate (two dwellings total)?: Is one attached and one detached on properties 0.4 ha (1 acre) to 20 ha (50 acres) appropriate (three dwellings total)?: On properties greater than 20 ha (50 acres), is one attached SDU per single-detached dwelling – up to four dwellings total – appropriate?

CSRD staff explained the key to addressing the need for long-term rental housing “is to ensure that the units are not permitted to be used as short-term vacation rentals.”

“Vacation rental is currently not a permitted use in most residential zones and this is not anticipated to change as a result of the proposed amendments.”

In addition to amending zoning rules to support secondary dwelling units, the CSRD is also looking at zoning bylaw changes that would accommodate increasing the size of accessory buildings – things like garages, workshops or storage spaces – to provide options to include residential dwelling components.

The CSRD is proposing that accessory buildings on residential properties have a maximum floor area of 150 square metres/1,600 square feet, and a maximum height of 8.5 metres/27 feet. Accessory buildings can include garages, sheds or workshops.

“Allowances are proposed to allow greater floor area and height on larger properties, and for buildings that contain a secondary dwelling unit,” reads the survey, which proceeds to ask questions pertaining to floor area, building size, including: Is an accessory building the size of a six-car garage (150 square metres/1,600 square feet) an appropriate maximum size per building for a property under 0.4 ha/1 acre?

The CSRD’s survey can be found under Secondary Dwelling Units – Proposed Zoning Amendments online at csrd.civilspace.io/en.

Read more: Columbia Shuswap Regional District director argues short-term rentals shouldn’t be prohibited

Read more: CSRD board looks at adding housing capacity in Shuswap electoral areas

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

affordable housingColumbia Shuswap Regional District