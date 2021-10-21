Secondary suite rezoning may precede future subdivision in Salmon Arm

Room on large lot in Hillcrest neighbourhood for more than one home if wanted

City council gave preliminary approval at the city’s Oct. 18 planning meeting for a rezoning at 1450 13th Ave. SE to allow secondary suites on a large lot in the Hillcrest neighbourhood. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Salmon Arm council gave preliminary approval to a rezoning in Hillcrest that would allow a secondary or detached suite on a parcel that has the potential for future subdivision.

At the Oct. 18 planning meeting, council agreed to forward the application for a rezoning from R7, large lot single family residential, to R8, residential suite zone.

The lot, approximately half an acre or 2,000 square metres, is at 1450 13th Ave. SE and the applicants are S. Karras and H. Tucker.

The planning department report noted that the 2,000 square-metre parcel contains an existing house, and has the space for more housing. A minimum parcel area of 700 square metres is required for a detached suite on a parcel without a lane or second street frontage. With a secondary suite that is not detached, the minimum parcel area permitted is 450 square metres.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he is happy to see the R7 zoning because he sees significant infill potential. He said large lots are in the area because historically, there was septic and no sewer lines.

“I’m hoping the density increases and we get some infill, so I’m very much in support,” he remarked.

The rezoning application will go to the Oct. 25 council meeting for first and second reading and then the Nov. 8 meeting for a public hearing.

Read more: Subdivision planned for Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest area to be solar power friendly

Read more: Nineteen-lot subdivision in Salmon Arm will have capacity for 38 families

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RezoningSalmon Arm council