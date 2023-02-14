Secondary suites promoted in Salmon Arm for years, maybe tiny houses next

Letter writer suggests tiny houses could solve housing troubles for those without homes, seniors

A suggestion from a Shuswap resident to city council about tiny houses was appreciated, secondary suites not so much.

A Lee Creek resident wrote to Salmon Arm council about stability in housing. They suggested city land use bylaws be amended to allow carriage homes and secondary suites for primary residences.

“Not only will this increase the taxes collected by the city but it also increases the supply of rental units and decreases the probability of foreclosures.”

Coun. Tim Lavery noted that bylaws were amended a number of years ago to do just that, so this council and the previous council have actively supported policies allowing secondary suites and carriage houses.

“Perhaps when staff respond to the letter they can indicate that it does indeed increase rental units and decreases foreclosures, and acts as mortgage helpers…”

Regarding tiny homes, Lavery said tiny homes can mean different things to different people. It’s a much more complicated issue than secondary suites, he added, but thanked the letter writer for their comments.

“We are alive to these issues and are certainly dealing with the secondary suite aspect.”

Regarding tiny houses, the letter read: As well, there are no current land use bylaws for tiny home communities and I believe the addition of such communities will go a long way towards fighting homelessness, if done correctly, as well as help our aging population to live independently and with greater affordability.”

Acting mayor Kevin Flynn said he was glad Lavery brought up the letter and said it’s positive anytime council can open dialogue.

“I think sharing some stats with this person about how many R8s (secondary suite zones) we’ve done over the years and the fact we aren’t just doing them as she said, case by case, we’re doing them in full subdivisions,” said Flynn.

