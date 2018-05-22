Power and communication lines along Hudson Avenue, between Ross Street NE and 4th Street NE, will be buried as part of a city revitalization project to get underway this summer. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Section of Hudson Avenue to receive upgrade

City recieves under-budget bids for packaged projects

A portion of downtown Salmon Arm is about to receive a bit of a facelift as the city’s Hudson Avenue NE revitalization project gets underway.

The city has awarded the contract for the project to Shuswap company D Webb Contracting Ltd. for $1,306,509 plus GST. It involves putting hydro, cable and telephone lines underground and upgrades to the downtown standard (decorative brick, streetlights, etc). along the east side of Ross Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Hudson Avenue, and along Hudson to just past the Tim Hortons.

The city packaged this project with a storm sewer extension project at 10th Avenue SE, which will be completed by D Webb Contracting for $328,102 plus GST.

Bids for both projects came in under budget – a change from the city’s past two attempts at tendering the revite project, where only one tender was received both times, both over budget.

To address this, the city packaged the two projects to put out to tender in the hope they would attract more interest.

BC Hydro is expected to contribute approximately $470,000 towards the burial of power lines.

Start time for the storm sewer project is subject to a related borrowing bylaw being approved by the province. The Hudson Avenue revitalization project is expected begin right away.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’
Next story
UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Just Posted

Tickets on sale for RCMP Musical Ride in Salmon Arm, Sicamous

Tickets for the upcoming RCMP Musical Ride are now available The world-renowned… Continue reading

Sicamous movie screening to help cause of reconciliation

High school film club bring their first socially conscious movie to town

In photos: Monashee Mountain Men Black Powder Shoot

Black powder firearms enthusiasts gathered together to test their skills at the… Continue reading

Reel Reviews: Atypical college life

We say, “Life of the Party is pleasant and harmless.”

Caravan Farm Theatre fundraiser embraces outlaw spirit

The third annual Hands Up! Live Auction Fundraisder is June 2

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATED: BC Ferries freezes plans to nix fuel rebates pending government funds

Claire Trevena says she is ‘extremely disappointed’ by a plan by BC Ferries to remove fuel rebates

B.C. sues Alberta over bill that could ‘turn oil taps off’

Lawsuit is the latest move in the two provinces’ ongoing feud over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

Liberal government introduces measures to update Canada’s family laws

Justice officials say there have not been substantial updates to federal family laws in 20 years

B.C. mom threatens legal action against sunscreen company

Caleb Jordan, 6, was covered in blisters 20 minutes after using Banana Boat sunscreen

BC Games Society president to step down

Kelly Mann says it’s time for a change after 26 years with the society

B.C. politicians framed by anonymous sticky-note doodler

Insider has been posting caricatures from the B.C. legislature to social media

27 years since initial police probe, polygamist leader to be sentenced in June

Prosecutor recommend up to 6 months jail, defence asks for conditional or absolute discharge

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Most Read