Section of Hudson Avenue to receive upgrade

A portion of downtown Salmon Arm is about to receive a bit of a facelift as the city’s Hudson Avenue NE revitalization project gets underway.
The city has awarded the contract for the project to Shuswap company D Webb Contracting Ltd. for $1,306,509 plus GST. It involves putting hydro, cable and telephone lines underground and upgrades to the downtown standard (decorative brick, streetlights, etc). along the east side of Ross Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Hudson Avenue, and along Hudson to just past the Tim Hortons.
The city packaged this project with a storm sewer extension project at 10th Avenue SE, which will be completed by D Webb Contracting for $328,102 plus GST.
Bids for both projects came in under budget – a change from the city’s past two attempts at tendering the revite project, where only one tender was received both times, both over budget.
@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter