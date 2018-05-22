Section of Hudson Avenue to receive upgrade

Power and communication lines along Hudson Avenue, between Ross Street NE and 4th Street NE, will be buried as part of a city revitalization project to get underway this summer. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

A portion of downtown Salmon Arm is about to receive a bit of a facelift as the city’s Hudson Avenue NE revitalization project gets underway.

The city has awarded the contract for the project to Shuswap company D Webb Contracting Ltd. for $1,306,509 plus GST. It involves putting hydro, cable and telephone lines underground and upgrades to the downtown standard (decorative brick, streetlights, etc). along the east side of Ross Street from the Trans-Canada Highway to Hudson Avenue, and along Hudson to just past the Tim Hortons.

The city packaged this project with a storm sewer extension project at 10th Avenue SE, which will be completed by D Webb Contracting for $328,102 plus GST.

Bids for both projects came in under budget – a change from the city’s past two attempts at tendering the revite project, where only one tender was received both times, both over budget.

To address this, the city packaged the two projects to put out to tender in the hope they would attract more interest.

BC Hydro is expected to contribute approximately $470,000 towards the burial of power lines.

Start time for the storm sewer project is subject to a related borrowing bylaw being approved by the province. The Hudson Avenue revitalization project is expected begin right away.

