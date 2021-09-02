Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Photo by Nicholas Cappello on Unsplash

Securities commission clears B.C. man of market manipulation

Panel rules there was insufficient evidence against Daniel Clozza

A panel of the B.C. Securities Commission (BCSC) has dismissed allegations that a B.C. man and his company committed market manipulation.

The panel found there was insufficient evidence to prove that Forum National Investments Ltd. or its chief executive officer, Daniel Clozza, committed misconduct in 2012 as alleged by the BCSC in an Amended Notice of Hearing.

The notice alleged that Clozza hired a stock promoter to assist him in conducting a market manipulation of Forum shares and directed the company to issue false or misleading press releases.

ALSO READ: B.C. residents with unpaid securities fines could lose driving privileges

Forum was incorporated in B.C. and its shares traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board market in the U.S. Clozza was also a director, shareholder and the president of Forum.

In dismissing the market manipulation allegations, the panel wrote that the evidence was insufficient to support a finding that Forum or Clozza engaged in conduct that they “knew, or reasonably should have known, resulted in or contributed to a misleading appearance of trading activity in, or an artificial price for, Forum shares.”

Due to lack of evidence, the panel also dismissed allegations that Clozza made false or misleading statements to the BCSC in a sworn affidavit.

ALSO READ: B.C. securities panel orders companies, founders to pay $37 million in fines

FinancesStocks

Previous story
Extended closures to Highway 1 east of Golden announced starting in September
Next story
New airline flies into Penticton Airport

Just Posted

Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm on Sept. 1, 2021 after three staff and one resident tested postive for the virus. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Four people test positive for COVID-19 at Shuswap long-term care facility

The Sicamous Community Health Centre remains committed to serving all patients regardless of vaccine status, notice says. Masks are required for those 12 and over. (File photo)
Rumours the unvaccinated won’t be served at Sicamous health centre false

The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)
No overnight growth on White Rock Lake wildfire

Returning students, faculty and staff at Okanagan College campuses in Kelowna, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Penticton can get their first or second COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday, Sept. 7, at on-campus clinics. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan College campuses host vaccination clinics