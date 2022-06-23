The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)

The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)

Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

Public invited to join the celebration on Saturday, June 25 from 10 a.m. to noon

An invitation to the public has been extended to the Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture Unveiling Celebration coming up on Saturday, June 25.

The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salmon Arm Wharf (Sxwesméllp) in Marine Peace Park.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to celebrate the installation of the first Secwépemc Landmark Sculpture and all the community members who have been part of the process.

The Secwépemc Landmarks project has included Secwépemc and non-Secwépemc artists, Secwépemc Elders and youth with the aim of creating a series of sculptures with interpretive signage that highlight Secwépemc place names, relationships to lands and waters, and presence within Secwepemcúl̓ecw, the Secwépemc territory.

Read more: Secwépemc Elders guide stories, bless sites for Shuswap Landmarks project

Read more: Indigenous history in Shuswap recognized with unveiling of first Trailhead post



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmIndigenousNatureShuswap

Previous story
B.C. reconsidering signing incentives for new family doctors following push back

Just Posted

The initial Trailhead post in the Secwépemc Landmarks Project was officially unveiled at Little Mountain on June 1 in 2021. There will be fewer sculptures, like the one to be unveiled at the Salmon Arm Wharf, than there will be Trailhead posts. (File photo)
Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

As B.C. approaches another summer, students in Salmon Arm area shared a bleak outlook on the future of the Shuswap region in a special essay contest sponsored by the Shuswap Environmental Action Society. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salmon Arm essay contest reveals ‘betrayal’ B.C.’s youth feel over climate inaction

Salmon Arm Secondary students Nyah Filipchuk, Caelie Hill, Kate Verdurmen and Isabelle Wilkie were the winners of an essay writing contest about what life in the Shuswap could be like in the year 2052. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm essay writers envision life in the Shuswap in 2052

The Shuswap Rowing Club enjoyed a beautiful day with calm water on Swan Lake, fun competition and great results at Vernon’s Lap the Lake Regatta on June 18, 2022. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap Rowing Club takes top spots at Vernon regatta