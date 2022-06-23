Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture at Salmon Arm Wharf to be unveiled

An invitation to the public has been extended to the Secwépemc Landmarks Sculpture Unveiling Celebration coming up on Saturday, June 25.
The celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Salmon Arm Wharf (Sxwesméllp) in Marine Peace Park.
Organizers say everyone is welcome to celebrate the installation of the first Secwépemc Landmark Sculpture and all the community members who have been part of the process.
The Secwépemc Landmarks project has included Secwépemc and non-Secwépemc artists, Secwépemc Elders and youth with the aim of creating a series of sculptures with interpretive signage that highlight Secwépemc place names, relationships to lands and waters, and presence within Secwepemcúl̓ecw, the Secwépemc territory.
