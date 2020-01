Power lines have been downed in Salmon Arm after a vehicle collided with a hydro pole.

The collision between a transport truck and the hydro pole caused power lines to fall across 10th Avenue SW near Buckerfield’s. It occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. Salmon Arm fire crews are on scene directing traffic around the accident.

The driver exited the semi with no injuries reported.

Read more: Firefighters investigate possible gas leak in Salmon Arm bank

Read more: Thousands of Shuswap residents without power for 36 hours, BC Hydro prepares for next storm

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.