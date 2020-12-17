Semi collision on Highway 1 in Shuswap launches concrete barriers into oncoming lanes

Highway was closed for about half an hour due to incident

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Blind Bay created a dangerous situation when concrete barricades were knocked into the lanes of travel.

According to the Salmon Arm RCMP, one of its officers was responding to a call shortly after 11 p.m. on Dec. 16 when they saw concrete barricades lying in the middle of the highway’s eastbound lanes.

The officer narrowly missed the barricades due to snow and limited visibility, and found a semi truck on its side in the ditch alongside the eastbound lanes. The truck’s driver had lost control after striking the barricades.

The police car was narrowly missed by two other semi trucks, whose drivers had to take evasive action to miss the barricades amid slippery road conditions.

According to police, a westbound semi truck hit the barricades with a fishtailing trailer, knocking two or three of them from the centre median into the eastbound lanes. The westbound semi was located down the road from the barricades it had dislodged.

When they arrived on scene, a highway maintenancecrew quickly pushed the barricades out of the lanes of travel.

No one was injured but the highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes due to the incident. No charges are being laid.



