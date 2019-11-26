Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

It’s single-lane, alternating traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Sicamous as crews tend to a single-vehicle collision involving a semi and trailer.

Aim Roads reports the incident occurred about a half a kilometre west of Sicamous, and they are reminding drivers to slow down when approaching. The highway isn’t expected to fully re-open until 6 p.m.

#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident 1 KM west of #Sicamous has the highway reduced to single lane alternating traffic, expect delays and congestion. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 26, 2019

