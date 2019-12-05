Tow truck crews recover a semi tractor trailer from an embankment along Highway 1 east of Chase on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The semi went off the highway the evening prior. The driver was transported to hospital for minor injuries. (Penny Brown/Salmon Arm Observer)

Semi driver blinded by headlights, goes off Highway 1 near Chase

Driver transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries

The westbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Chase was temporarily closed Thursday morning, Dec. 5, to allow tow truck crews to recover a semi tractor trailer that went off the road and over an embankment.

Three tow trucks were involved in the vehicle recovery near the Jade Mountain Motel.

Chase RCMP report the semi went off the highway around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The driver told police he’d been blinded by the headlights of an oncoming vehicle, and witnesses reported seeing the semi drive straight off the road.

The driver was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of minor injuries.

(Penny Brown/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Trailer fire in North Okanagan claims cat
Next story
Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

Just Posted

Shuswap man says child pornography collection intended to frame abuser

Accused pleads guilty to possession of images, lawyer argues for no jail time

Semi driver blinded by headlights, goes off Highway 1 near Chase

Driver transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries

Grandparents raising children: Salmon Arm grandma sees need for support

Peer group formed for those who have unexpectedly taken on the role of parenting

Consultant scopes out sites for Salmon Arm sewage treatment upgrade

Water pollution control centre gets closer to needing an update

Man sentenced in Salmon Arm to one year in jail for luring adolescent girls

Offence took place online, sentence conditions include restrictions on contact with people under 16

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

North Okanagan house fire likely started in kitchen

Nobody home at time except family pet who died after being rescued by firefighter

Illict drug deaths down, but B.C. coroner says thousands still overdose

Chief coroner Life Lapointe says province’s drug supply remains unpredictable

PHOTOS: Clean-up at Penticton’s Esplanade Park extensive

It took the clean-up crew seven hours on Monday and work is still ongoing

Food bank shelves stocked thanks to North Okanagan realtors

Realtors Food Drive collects 30,000lbs and counting

Trustees ask for more help after tearful meeting on B.C. school’s ‘toxic’ stench

Enforcement has ‘no teeth,’ school trustee says, while kids become sick

One of B.C’s last surviving strip clubs baring all again for Christmas charity

25th annual event is Sunday and raises money for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society.

University of Victoria researchers develop industry-changing ‘hyper-glue’

‘Cross-linking’ technology already playing a role in performance body armour

Threats to the Fraser River at ‘new zenith,’ says river conservationist

The ‘Heart of the Fraser’ should be deemed ecologically significant according to ORC statement

Most Read