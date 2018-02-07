The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between two commercial vehicles that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 1 east of Sicamous. File photo DriveBC

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

  • Feb. 7, 2018 9:25 a.m.
  • News

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating a fatal collision involving tractor-trailer units on Highway 1 east of Sicamous, in addition to a subsequent collision also involving commercial vehicles.

Revelstoke Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky says that at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, Revelstoke RCMP received a report of a collision between two commercial tractor-trailer units approximately 25 kilometres west of Revelstoke. He says the driver of one of the trucks died on scene while the other driver was transported to hospital in Revelstoke. Both vehicles received extensive damage.

At approximately 9 p.m., a second collision occurred when the driver of another tractor trailer was unable to stop, rear-ending a tractor-trailer unit waiting in line for the original incident.

No injuries were reported in the second accident though the colliding semi received extensive damage.

Sicamous RCMP responded to the second incident as the first one was being investigated by officers from the Revelstoke detachment as well as Trans-Canada East Traffic Services.

Grabinsky says the scene was being examined by an RCMP traffic analyst to determine the cause of the original collision. BC Ambulance and Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service personnel also responded.

The highway was closed for several hours as the incident was being investigated and the wreckage cleared. It has since opened to traffic.

Police continue to assist the B.C. Coroners Service with their investigation into the fatal collision.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
New CAO halts question period at first council meeting

Just Posted

Semi driver killed in collision with commercial vehicle on Highway 1

Emergency personnel responding to one collision east of Sicamous when second occurs

Ebbett scores in Olympic tune-up

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett scores insurance goal in Canada’s 2-0 win over Belarus

Helping thousands of refugees

Former Salmon Arm woman heads Canadian aid for those fleeing persecution in Myanmar

Blind Bay murder trial begins after seven years

Convicted murderer testifies against co-accused

Summerland council defeats Banks Crescent development proposal

Council members vote 5-2 against controversial seniors housing development

Main Street bridge won’t cost district

Province reveals new information for Bruhn Bridge replacement options

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Highway 1 to reopen following crash

A collision between two semi-trucks shut down the Trans-Canada Tuesday night

‘Love you to life’: Vancouver Island family shares desperate fight to save teen with eating disorder

‘A lot of the stuff freaked out a lot of my friends because they were the same age as me’

New CAO halts question period at first council meeting

“I’m quite concerned with what’s happening here,”

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Interior Highways to be blasted by snow

About 30 to 50 centimetres expected on Rogers Pass Thursday

B.C. family still seeking answers as meningitis scare diminishes

The parents of Aidan Pratt say they feel left high and dry months after their son died

Golds third at Kamloops tournament

Second-quarter struggle keeps Salmon Arm out of championship game

Most Read