Semi driver ticketed after truck strikes snowplow near Sicamous

The collision ended with the transport truck in the ditch and the snow plow damaged

A semi truck driver was ticketed after an early-morning collision led to damage to his vehicle and a snow plow.

At 2 a.m. on Jan. 9, the Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of the collision on the TCH near Ackerman Road in Malakwa. Investigation by police determined that the semi was travelling westbound when the driver attempted to pass the plow on the right. The truck made contact with the wing of the snow plow and the driver lost control, crashing into the westbound ditch and causing significant damage to the truck’s front wheel and tire. The semi truck driver was ticket for an unsafe pass on the right.

The snow plow was damaged from the contact and requires repairs before it can be returned to service.

Road and weather conditions were poor at the time of the collision with heavy snow covering the roads and filling the air.

As the semi truck was not obstructing traffic from where it came to rest in the ditch it was removed the next day with the help of two heavy tow trucks.

Drunk driver’s licence suspended for 90 days

On Jan. 10 at 10:30 p.m. a Sicamous RCMP officer stopped a vehicle on Main Street. The officer noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and the driver, a 58-year-old Sicamous resident appeared to be impaired.

The driver failed two roadside breath tests and as a result was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.

