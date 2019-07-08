Semi driver ticketed following Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

Pickup truck rear-ended as driver attempts to turn off highway in Tappen

A semi driver was served a violation ticket following a collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency crews attended a two-vehicle collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Old Hatchery Road intersection in Tappen.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said a pickup truck was turning onto Old Hatchery Road from Highway 1 when it was rear-ended by a semi. Both vehicles were travelling westbound at the time.

West said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of neck injuries, “which were considered non-life-threatening at the time of the incident.”

Both drivers are Shuswap residents.

West said as a result of the collision, the highway was closed for 30 minutes to an hour. During that time, another collision occurred in the awaiting line of traffic. As the driver of a vehicle was making a u-turn to avoid the line, their vehicle collided with another. There were no injuries in the second collision and both drivers are from the Shuswap.

Most Read