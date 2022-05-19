Semi drivers taken to hospital after head-on crash on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Police are investigating a head-on collision involving two semi trucks on Highway 1.

Salmon Arm and Sicamous emergency responders were dispatched around around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, to a two-vehicle collision west of Bernie Road between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said both drivers were injured as a result of the head-on crash. One of the drivers was trapped and needed to be extricated by the Eagle Valley Rescue Society.

One driver was air lifted by BC Ambulance Service to hospital, said West, while the other driver was transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm for treatment of injuries.

West said both trucks were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. The highway was closed as the wreckage was removed.

Salmon Arm RCMP continue to investigate the collision.

