A semi truck is in the ditch between Vernon and Falkland and has reduced Highway 97 to alternating traffic. (Photo submitted)

Semi in ditch slows Highway 97 traffic north of Vernon

The accident occurred near Irish Creek Road Thursday, Jan. 17

Traffic is reduced to single lane on Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland as emergency crews work to remove a semi from the ditch.

According to a commuter, the vehicle appears to have gone into the ditch while heading towards Vernon near Irish Creek Road. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Minor injuries were sustained by at least one person involved, RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to be open in both directions.


