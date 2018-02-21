Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 1 in Craigellachie Tuesday that occurred after a transport truck lost a wheel. (File photo)

Semi loses wheel, causes collision

No injuries in collision east of Sicamous involving transport trucks

Two commercial transport trucks collided on Highway 1 east of Sicamous Tuesday evening after one of the vehicles lost a wheel.

Police responded to a report of the collision, involving two transport trucks in Craigellachie, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said officers on the scene determined a westbound transport truck had lost a wheel. The wheel had crossed the highway and struck the front bumper of an eastbound transport truck. The driver of the eastbound truck lost then control of their vehicle which came to rest in the westbound ditch.

McNeil said there were no injuries, though both vehicles were left inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

“No charges were filed against the offending driver in the collision,” said McNeil.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man
Next story
Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Just Posted

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Semi loses wheel, causes collision

No injuries in collision east of Sicamous involving transport trucks

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

4 treatment centres to open in memory of B.C. teen who died of an overdose

A treatment centre for addictions is opening in Penticton after the first one fell through

South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy

Workers entrenched in addictions want people to see the humans behind the addictions

Driver rescued down 90-foot embankment along Coquihalla

Rope rescue conducted on mutual-aid call with Chilliwack SAR, Hope SAR and Agassiz fire department

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Most Read