Semi loses wheel, causes collision

Sicamous RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 1 in Craigellachie Tuesday that occurred after a transport truck lost a wheel. (File photo)

Two commercial transport trucks collided on Highway 1 east of Sicamous Tuesday evening after one of the vehicles lost a wheel.

Police responded to a report of the collision, involving two transport trucks in Craigellachie, at 6 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said officers on the scene determined a westbound transport truck had lost a wheel. The wheel had crossed the highway and struck the front bumper of an eastbound transport truck. The driver of the eastbound truck lost then control of their vehicle which came to rest in the westbound ditch.

McNeil said there were no injuries, though both vehicles were left inoperable and had to be towed from the scene.

“No charges were filed against the offending driver in the collision,” said McNeil.

