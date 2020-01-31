A semi truck rolled on Highway 97A Jan. 31, near Mara Lake between Sicamous and Vernon. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review) A semi truck rolled on Highway 97A Jan. 31, near Mara Lake between Sicamous and Vernon. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A in North Okanagan

Injuries unknown at this point

Motorists travelling Highway 97A near Mara Lake are driving with caution after a semi rolled off the road.

The truck rolled onto its roof on the southbound lane of the Vernon-Sicamous Highway near the Mara Lake cottages minutes before the Centex gas station.

Ambulance neared the scene around 11:38 a.m., Friday.

A Black Press reporter said a few vehicles were stopped nearby, but are presumed to be witnesses. Roads are said to be wet and may be slick in places.

The highway remains open in both directions.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: Slice of appreciation for Vernon officers

READ MORE: Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It makes me sick’: Kelowna murderer apologizes to Christopher Ausman’s family
Next story
BC Ferries takes extra measures to clean vessels following Vancouver coronavirus case

Just Posted

Rock and country music festival planned for Shuswap

Kelowna nightclub owner organizing Monashee Mountain Festival

Carfentanil, bomb threat, child pornography cases part of Salmon Arm RCMP workload

2019 keeps police busy with major crimes and many traffic stops

Travel advisory issued for Highway 1 over Rogers Pass

DriveBC estimates lengthy closures later today for high avalanche risk

Gas prices varying by 14 cents across the Okanagan

Prices are as low as $113.9 per litre in Penticton and as high as $127.9 in Kelowna

Despite public fear, risk of coronavirus in Okanagan low

B.C. has a confirmed case of the coronavirus; however the risk to British Columbians remains low.

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

Semi rolls on Hwy. 97A between Sicamous and Vernon

Injuries unknown at this point

‘It makes me sick’: Kelowna murderer apologizes to Christopher Ausman’s family

Steven Pirko was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury in June 2019

Editorial: Salmon Arm could do with more diverse housing options

Scan of local market shows limited inventory for renters

RCMP stop driver going 223 km/h on Okanagan highway

Vehicle impounded, man fined for excessive speeding

B.C. coronavirus testing continues, still only one confirmed case

International emergency measures aimed at poorer countries, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Hereditary chiefs agree to new talks over northern B.C. pipeline

Meanwhile, the RCMP confirms additional officers in Houston will be on stand-by

Snowmobilers stoked for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Club shows off its own history with free ride

B.C. mom says parents pressured her to keep child at home due to coronavirus fears

The parent says her husband visited China, and other parents feared the coronavirus

Most Read