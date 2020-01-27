Semi strikes pole, knocks power out in North Okanagan

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

A semi truck collided with a power pole near King Eddy Road knocking out power for nearly 200 people in Coldstream Monday morning.

BC Hydro’s outage map reports 174 residents between Grey Road and Wolfe Drive are affected.

Highway 6 is closed due to the incident between Ricardo and Warren roads for 3.9 kilometres.

A detour is in effect through Buchanan Road.

BC Hydro is on scene to replace the pole, according to Drive BC.

READ MORE: Man missing from Vernon hotel

READ MORE: Vernon Vixens leave Merritt hockey tournament undefeated

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Man missing from Vernon hotel
Next story
Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Just Posted

Sicamous Eagles suffer winless weekend

Games against the North Okanagan Knights, Summerland Steam and Kmaloops Storm all ended badly.

Rockslide obstructing traffic in Sunnybrae

Large boulders rolled onto Sunnybrae Canoe-Point Road in the South Shuswap.

Island road trip unkind to playoff-bound Silverbacks

As the ‘Backs hit the road, the chase for a better playoff berth in the Interior was heating up.

South Canoe Elementary made K-8 for one year

The motion was passed to keep students from making multiple transfers

Word on the street: What is your biggest pet peeve regarding cellphone use?

In light of Unplug and Play Family Literacy Week run by the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Music stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammys award show

Music artists including Billy Ray Cyrus, Rick Ross and Kirk Franklin paid tribute to Bryant

Semi strikes pole, knocks power out in North Okanagan

A detour is in effect along Buchanan Road

Man missing from Vernon hotel

Jay Rosenberger, 38, was last seen Friday

Pregnant B.C. woman stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak

Woman is due to give birth in Wuhan, China unless she can get out

Victoria-area wolf tranquilized after being seen running around neighbourhood

Officials say wolf unharmed during its ‘arrest’

Ontario confirms second presumptive coronavirus case in wife of first patient

Both arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Classic tale seeks North Okanagan ballet dancers

Anne of Green Gables, by Ballet Jorgen, in Vernon

North Okanagan youth ready to make some NOYSE

Showcase of excellence features talents of young local performance

Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star who won five championships

Most Read