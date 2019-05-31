Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Highway 5A is down to single-lane alternating traffic on May 31 after a semi-trailer carrying lumber flipped on the road.

DriveBC tweeted around 1 p.m. on Friday that a trailer flipped about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, near Beresford Road.

The DriveBC map also showed that traffic has been impacted for 3.5 kilometres between Campbell Creek Road and Separation Road.

The small stretch of highway was fully closed temporarily, but has partially reopened after crews arrived at the scene.

Drivers should watch for traffic control.

Updates to come.


editorial@accjournal.ca
