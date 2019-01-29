A screenshot from the dash cam video showing a dangerous pass on the Trans-Canada near Canoe. (Jonah Jones/Facebook)

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

A semi driver involved in a near miss on Highway 1 in March 2017 has been fined after attempting to dispute a charge for failing to pass safely.

The charge resulted from a March 8 incident, in which the semi driver’s truck began overtaking another tractor-trailer unit using the passing lane near the Cal-Van motel in Canoe, just east of Salmon Arm. According to the RCMP, the semi driver failed to complete the pass before the end of the passing lane and crossed the centre line into eastbound traffic.

The driver of an eastbound vehicle had to take evasive action, quickly steering onto the shoulder of the highway to avoid the oncoming big rig. Behind the wheel of the eastbound vehicle was Jonah Jones, whose dash cam recorded the incident.

Related: UPDATE: Too close of a call

“Some people who drive that road aren’t driving to conditions, but there are also factors of road design, vehicle design and speed is always a factor, but very rarely is speed the reason someone has an accident and yesterday’s incident could have happened at 20 miles an hour or 50 miles an hour, the guy made a bad judgment call,” Jones told the Observer at the time of the incident.

Jones’ dash cam clip was posted to Facebook and received a lot of public attention in the Shuswap.

The Salmon Arm RCMP investigated the incident and the driver received a ticket under the motor vehicle act for failing to complete the pass safely. The driver disputed the ticket and the matter was heard in Salmon Arm Traffic Court on Jan. 10 2019. The driver was convicted and fined $500.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump friend Roger Stone pleads not guilty in Russia probe case
Next story
President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

Just Posted

Semi truck driver fined for close call caught on dash cam

March 2017 incident took place on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm

Vernon, Enderby receive emergency preparedness funding

Two of six communities recently approved for share of $3 million

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Broken nose leads to arrest for assault

53-year-old Sicamous man receives court date and conditions

Intoxicated man arrested in Sicamous on suspicion of damaging vehicle

45-year-old Salmon Arm resident breached probation by consuming alcohol

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

B.C. man permanently disabled from ‘excessive force’ arrest files appeal

Lower court ruled Victoria’s Don Lapshinoff missed window for compensation

Canadians feeling more stress at work than 5 years ago: poll

Roughly 64 per cent of employees accounted workplace isolation for their stress levels

2 years after Quebec mosque killings, Islamophobia continues to rise

Statistics Canada found hate crimes against Muslims in Canada grew 253 per cent from 2012 to 2015

President Trump dismisses tell-all book as ‘made up stories’

The book by Cliff Sims is called ‘Team of Vipers’ and compares many Trump aides to serpents

800-year-old tree to become UN project totem at B.C. university

Pole to be raised in recognition of the UN 2019 International Year of Indigenous Languages

Lower Mainland woman launches human rights complaint against B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

The complaint by Kari Simpson of Culture Guard centres on washroom signs.

UBCO uses play-by-play analysis for counselling sessions

A researcher in Kelowna studied play-by-plays of counselling sessions to learn how they work

Snapshot: Nose for magic

Unplug and Play Early Years Fair at Salmon Arm West Elementary

Most Read