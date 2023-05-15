(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Semi truck extracted from Kelowna home after 1 month

The family was also victim to a burglary while evacuated as the semi remained lodged in their home

More than one month after a ground shaking crash, the day has finally come for a semi truck to be removed from a living room in Kelowna.

On the morning of April 11, a semi truck crashed into a town home at the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Gordon Drive.

Today, specialized tow trucks removed the vehicle at approximately 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Family safe after semi smashes through Kelowna home

Initially, the truck could not be safely removed due to concerns of structural damage to the home.

As a result, the Shehadeh family had to relocate while the truck remained wedged in their home.

On the morning of May 8, the Shehadeh family made a heartbreaking discovery while waiting to move back home.

Their home had been burglarized and their was car stolen by a group of men masquerading as construction workers.

READ MORE: Thieves rob Kelowna home hit by semi truck

“The experience was as distressing as the initial crash, leaving me with a sense of disbelief,” wrote Samer Shehadeh on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Two men have since been arrested in the burglary.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of KelownaTrucks

