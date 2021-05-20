Semi-truck fire on Coquihalla

A driver travelling along the Coquihalla snapped this photo of a semi-truck on fire.
The incident happened on May 18, and according to the witness, the drive was OK and able to exit the vehicle safely.
The tractor-trailer was on fire in the westbound lane just after the snowshed. Traffic was reduced to single lane while emergency crews were on scene.
According to a witness on scene, explosions were heard coming from the semi.
