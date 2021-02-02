Semi-truck loses load, closes Hwy. 97A north of Enderby

Vehicle incident closes highway in both directions; detours, traffic control in effect

Highway 97A six kilometres north of Enderby is closed in both directions Tuesday morning, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident. (Google satellite photo)

DriveBC is alerting motorists that Highway 97A is closed in both directions six kilometres north of Enderby Tuesday, Feb. 2, due to a vehicle incident.

A semi-truck was hauling a large load of lumber when the wood loosened and spilled onto the highway.

Detours are in effect and motorists are advised to watch for traffic control.

The detours are via Enderby-Grindrod Road southbound and Highway 97B northbound.



