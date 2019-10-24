Semi truck stuck, then unloaded, on Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill switchback

Two tow trucks remove load, clear scene Thursday morning on 10th Avenue SE where trucks not allowed

A semi truck and trailer sit stuck on a switchback of Shoemaker Hill on 10th Avenue SE Thursday morning. (YJ Sicotte/Facebook photo)

A loaded semi truck got stuck on Shoemaker Hill this morning.

The load the trailer was carrying appeared to be concrete building material, and it was heading up the hill around 8:30 a.m.

The steep, switchback hill on 10th Avenue SE, which climbs between Second Street SE and Fifth Street SE, has signs at top and bottom warning trucks not to use the route.

Still, large trucks getting stuck on it is not an uncommon occurrence.

RCMP were on site as well as two tow trucks which appeared to be removing the load off the trailer.

