A semi-truck went off the road and is blocking traffic at the bottom of West Bench Hill Drive just outside of Penticton. (Danah Phillips - Contributed)

A semi-truck went off the road and is blocking traffic at the bottom of West Bench Hill Drive just outside of Penticton. (Danah Phillips - Contributed)

Semi-truck takes out light post and blocks Highway 97 intersection in Penticton

The truck slid off the road and took out a light post, according to a witness

A truck has gone off the road at the bottom of West Bench Hill Drive at the intersection with Highway 97.

RCMP and the Penticton Fire Department are on the scene, and an AIM Roads snow plow is also caught behind the truck.

There are reportedly no injuries involved, but the truck did take out a light-post when it went off the road.

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Some vehicles were reportedly driving around the back of the trailer in order to get down from West Bench and onto the highway.

It is not known when the road will be cleared of the truck, as heavy snow blankets the region and causes further driving difficulties.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingSnow

Previous story
RCMP trying to locate missing Vernon woman
Next story
RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

Just Posted

In a Dec. 6, 2021 media release, Salmon Arm RCMP said they responded to seven motor-vehicle collisions over the weekend. (File photo)
Slow down: Salmon Arm RCMP respond to seven collisions over weekend

Ashley Simpson
RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

A murder charge has been laid regarding Ashley Simpson who went missing in April 2016. (Photo contributed)
Former boyfriend of missing Shuswap woman charged with murder

Snowy streets of downtown Penticton. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow