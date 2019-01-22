Semis obstruct westbound lane of TCH near Sicamous

Traffic is moving slowly, alternating the use of the eastbound lane

Slippery conditions have caused a pair of semi trucks to partially block traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. (Karen Singbeil/Facebook)

Slippery road conditions are making for hazardous driving between Sicamous and Salmon arm on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police are on scene near the highway rest stop and lookout point just west of Sicamous as a pair of semi trucks are obstructing traffic after they appear to have partially obstructed traffic after losing control.

Witnesses on the scene report traffic is moving slowly and is alternating use of a single lane.

